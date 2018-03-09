Wichman Monuments closes doors after decades

Some customers of Wichman Monuments complain that the company has taken their money but not fulfilled their orders. Times Free Press photo

A Chattanooga grave monument company is closings its doors after a string of complaints.

Wichman Monuments, Inc., a 72-year-old maker of grave markers and other statuary, was founded by Fred Wichman and was being managed by his grandson, Trent Wichman.

According to the Presley Law Firm, the closure has come after rising costs and the loss of key employees to illness over the past month.

Trent Wichman said “Wichman Monuments has been known for its customer service and quality products since the l940’s. While I am aware that some of our customers are upset and confused at our sudden closure, I want to assure everyone that We Will do our best to uphold our tradition of customer service as we resolve as many of the outstanding orders as is possible.”

Wichman hired the Presley Law Firm to represent him in winding up and closing Wichman Monuments.

Terrance Jones, associate attorney With Presley Law Firm, said “We plan to contact each of Wichman Monuments’ customers in the next Week. In the meantime, We ask for a little more patience from those customers as We begin the long process of Winding up a long-standing and well-respected business in our community.”