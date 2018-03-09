M&M's launches 3 new flavors … and 2 are really, really good

At the same time, average wages rose 2.6 percent over the past 12 months, a slowdown from January's accelerated pace.More
The smoke alarms will be distributed Saturday, March 10, 2018, starting at 10:00am at Chattanooga Parks & Recreation Center at 1102 South Watkins Street.More
Friends of the Festival announce more acts to perform at Riverbend including Dustin Lynch, Flo Rida, and Bret Michaels.More
The Murray County (GA) School Board voted Thursday to relieve Supt. Eric McFee of his duties. He took office in August 2016, replacing Vickie Reed, who had served in the position for ten years.More
Nearly two dozen establishments earned perfect scores this week by health department inspectors.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
They said Zachary Charles Laubsch, 24, of Niceville Avenue was a guest at an apartment when he was asked to leave for "being disrespectful."More
The center says there are 125 missing children in Georgia, and 39 of them match that description.More
A Chattanooga grave monument company is closings its doors after a string of complaints.More
Sabrena Laquatra was indicted on second degree murder charges for selling Fentanyl to a customer who died. Police say it's the first time they've been able to crack down on drug suppliers.More
McMinn County school officials have confirmed that a male teacher has been dismissed for inappropriate communications with a female student.More
The homeowner tells Channel 3, the lights went out in the home before she and her husband heard a loud noise.More
