Murray School Board fires Supt. Eric McFee

The Murray County (GA) School Board voted Thursday to relieve Supt. Eric McFee of his duties. He took office in August 2016, replacing Vickie Reed, who had served in the position for ten years.

Dr. McFee had previously served as principal of Gilmer High School for a year and a half in Ellijay. Earlier in his career he worked for 27 years in the Lee County, FL school system.

He had been a principal, assistant principal, athletic director and teacher, specializing in physical education, Spanish and dropout prevention. He had also coached basketball and swimming.

Although Murray County School Board chair Greg Shoemaker and other school officials are declining comment, the action comes just days after an anonymous email was sent to board members and news outlets. The message alleges that McFee committed a violation of the Code of Ethics for Educators. It charges that a 2017 McFee appointee sexually harassed two subordinates, and later "negotiated a separation" from the school system. The appointee was later hired by another Georgia school system based on "false information provided to them by Dr. McFee," according to the anonymous message.

Murray County finance director Steve Loughridge has been named acting superintendent.