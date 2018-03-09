AP analysis: NRA gave $7.3 million to hundreds of schools - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

AP analysis: NRA gave $7.3 million to hundreds of schools

By Associated Press

By COLLIN BINKLEY and MEGHAN HOYER
Associated Press
    
The National Rifle Association has given more than $7 million in grants to hundreds of U.S. schools in recent years. That's according to an Associated Press analysis. But few have shown any indication they'll follow the lead of businesses cutting ties with the group following last month's massacre at a Florida high school.
    
Florida's Broward County school district is believed to be the first to stop accepting NRA money after a gunman killed 17 people at one of its schools Feb. 14. The teen charged in the shooting had been on a school rifle team that received NRA funding.
    
But officials in many other districts have no plans to back away.

