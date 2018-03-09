Cool Friday morning with lots of sun

Good Morning!

A Freeze Warning continues through 9 AM for counties in north Georgia and north Alabama, and Franklin in Tennessee. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. This is also a time to make sure outdoor pets have proper shelter.

It will be a cold morning in the 30s through 10 AM. There is a southwest wind today, while light from 2-8 mph. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s by late afternoon.

Look for morning sunshine with late day clouds. Showers move in early Saturday morning to those in Spring City and Athens areas by 3AM-4AM. Rain begins in Chattanooga by 7AM-9AM becoming light in the afternoon and a drizzle by evening. Rain amounts Saturday will range from 0.30" to 0.40".

Heavy rain moves in Sunday morning by 4AM-7AM. Rain will become light in the afternoon, with amounts of 1" to 2" possible. However colder air filters on Sunday evening. We will need to watch for a rain/snow mix, especially on the plateaus by Sunday evening as roads could become slick.

Next week looks cold but with more sunshine Monday through Thursday of next week!

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . Brittany Beggs

FRIDAY: