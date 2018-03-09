Cool Friday morning with lots of sun

Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
They said Zachary Charles Laubsch, 24, of Niceville Avenue was a guest at an apartment when he was asked to leave for "being disrespectful."More
They said Zachary Charles Laubsch, 24, of Niceville Avenue was a guest at an apartment when he was asked to leave for "being disrespectful."More
Nearly two dozen establishments earned perfect scores this week by health department inspectors.More
Nearly two dozen establishments earned perfect scores this week by health department inspectors.More
The center says there are 125 missing children in Georgia, and 39 of them match that description.More
The center says there are 125 missing children in Georgia, and 39 of them match that description.More
McMinn County school officials have confirmed that a male teacher has been dismissed for inappropriate communications with a female student.More
McMinn County school officials have confirmed that a male teacher has been dismissed for inappropriate communications with a female student.More
A Republican-led Tennessee House panel has killed a bill to ban child marriage because a socially conservative lobbyist argued it interferes with his state legal challenge of same-sex marriage.More
A Republican-led Tennessee House panel has killed a bill to ban child marriage because a socially conservative lobbyist argued it interferes with his state legal challenge of same-sex marriage.More
Theories have circulated for decades about what became of the famed aviator and her navigator, Fred Noonan, after their plane vanished over the Pacific on July 2, 1937.More
Theories have circulated for decades about what became of the famed aviator and her navigator, Fred Noonan, after their plane vanished over the Pacific on July 2, 1937.More
The homeowner tells Channel 3, the lights went out in the home before she and her husband heard a loud noise.More
The homeowner tells Channel 3, the lights went out in the home before she and her husband heard a loud noise.More
Marino Vanhoenacker from Belgium and Richele Frank from Canada win the the IRONMAN Chattanooga Men and Women's Division.More
Marino Vanhoenacker from Belgium and Richele Frank from Canada win the the IRONMAN Chattanooga Men and Women's Division.More
Sheriff Watson says the nine inmates were in a trustee program at the Bradley County jail.More
Sheriff Watson says the nine inmates were in a trustee program at the Bradley County jail.More