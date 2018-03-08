Titans' release RB DeMarco Murray - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Titans' release RB DeMarco Murray

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans plan to release running back DeMarco Murray.

The Titans announced their intentions Thursday, when general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement that Murray "was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward."

Murray ran for an AFC-leading 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns to make the Pro Bowl in 2016, his first year with the Titans. He ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season as Derrick Henry gradually took a bigger role in the running game.

Murray, 30, dealt with a knee injury late in the year and missed the Titans' final regular-season game and two playoff contests. He was due to make a $6.25 million base salary in 2018, and the Titans wanted Henry to take over as their lead running back.

Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and a second-round draft pick in 2016, rushed for a team-high 744 yards last season.

The Titans acquired Murray in a March 2016 trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Murray had spent one year with Philadelphia after playing four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Murray was playing for Dallas in 2014 when he won the NFL rushing title and was voted Offensive Player of the Year.

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Titans' release RB DeMarco Murray

    Titans' release RB DeMarco Murray

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-03-09 04:48:30 GMT

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans plan to release running back DeMarco Murray. The Titans announced their intentions Thursday, when general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement that Murray "was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward." Murray ran for an AFC-leading 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns to make the Pro Bowl in 2016, his first year with the Titans. He ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season as Derrick Hen...

    More

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans plan to release running back DeMarco Murray. The Titans announced their intentions Thursday, when general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement that Murray "was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward." Murray ran for an AFC-leading 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns to make the Pro Bowl in 2016, his first year with the Titans. He ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season as Derrick Hen...

    More

  • Bradley Central Bearettes advance to AAA Semis after crushing Daniel Boone

    Bradley Central Bearettes advance to AAA Semis after crushing Daniel Boone

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:22 PM EST2018-03-08 00:22:43 GMT

    Bradley Central beat Daniel Boone 56-27 on Wednesday advancing to the AAA State Semifinals on Friday. The Bearettes started fast with a 12-2 run to open the game. 

    More

    Bradley Central beat Daniel Boone 56-27 on Wednesday advancing to the AAA State Semifinals on Friday. The Bearettes started fast with a 12-2 run to open the game. 

    More

  • Bradley Central star Rhyne Howard wins Miss Basketball 2018

    Bradley Central star Rhyne Howard wins Miss Basketball 2018

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:35 PM EST2018-03-07 02:35:35 GMT

    Bradley Central girls basketball star Rhyne Howard was named the 2018 Class AAA Miss Basketball of the year Tuesday night. 

    More

    Bradley Central girls basketball star Rhyne Howard was named the 2018 Class AAA Miss Basketball of the year Tuesday night. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.