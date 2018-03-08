OKALOOSA COUTNY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Niceville man is in critical condition after officials said a Chattanooga man pushed him down some stairs for calling his girlfriend foul names.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

They said Zachary Charles Laubsch, 24, of Niceville Avenue was a guest at an apartment when he was asked to leave for "being disrespectful."

READ MORE WJHG | Niceville man in coma after allegedly being pushed down stairs