UPDATE: Firefighters respond house fire in East Ridge

East Ridge firefighters are responding to a house fire on Koons Road Thursday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. from a home in the 3600 block.

The homeowner tells Channel 3, the lights went out in the home before she and her husband heard a loud noise. The couple found smoke coming from the attic and tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.

The couple called 911 and evacuated the home.

No one was injured.

The cause has not been released and is under investigation.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.