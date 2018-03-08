President Trump agrees to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

The homeowner tells Channel 3, the lights went out in the home before she and her husband heard a loud noise.More
They said Zachary Charles Laubsch, 24, of Niceville Avenue was a guest at an apartment when he was asked to leave for "being disrespectful."More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
A Republican-led Tennessee House panel has killed a bill to ban child marriage because a socially conservative lobbyist argued it interferes with his state legal challenge of same-sex marriage.More
The center says there are 125 missing children in Georgia, and 39 of them match that description.More
Nearly two dozen establishments earned perfect scores this week by health department inspectors.More
McMinn County school officials have confirmed that a male teacher has been dismissed for inappropriate communications with a female student.More
Travis Asher joined friends who filled two Jeeps and drove up John's Mountain in Walker County.More
Theories have circulated for decades about what became of the famed aviator and her navigator, Fred Noonan, after their plane vanished over the Pacific on July 2, 1937.More
An early morning crash I-75 in McMinn County claimed the life of a 33-year-old man Thursday.More
The CEO of the theater said co-worker Josh Ellis died after clinging to life following a gas leak in the Smoky Mountain Opry.More
