What the Tech? Easier ways to type text messages

Quick: go back to medical school. Doctors could one day make a living treating just 2 ailments.

"Thumb text" and "Text Neck." That's what some doctors are calling the problems they're seeing in more and more patients walking into their clinics.

The cause: spending too much time texting.

It's no wonder some people are developing medical issues from smartphone overuse.

When fingers begin flying across a small keyboard for hours during the day it's only a matter of time before the repetitive movements put a strain on muscles and tendons.

Texting requires two hands but usually only two thumbs.

It seems the younger they are the faster they can text. Or Facebook Messenger, or Snapchat or WeChat.

There is a better way to text for those who struggle a bit hitting the right keys and only the right keys. A new keyboard app.

You'll find them in both Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store.

Swiftkey is one of the most popular but I've become partial to Google's keyboard app Gboard. It's available for free for iPhones, iPads and Android devices.

The thing I like about Gboard is the swiping or gliding feature. Rather than hammer out each letter with my thumb, I swipe my finger across the keys.

Gboard determines which of the keys my fingers glide over is the letter I want. Once I swipe over the entire word I lift my finger from the keyboard and the app enters the word with astounding accuracy.

I'm able to send a text in less than half the time it normally takes if I'm texting the traditional way.

With Gboard you can do other things such as send YouTube clips, giphs, emoji, maps and photos from the internet.

Start swiping out the message and Google will search for media you might want to use.

When I swiped a message to a friend "What's up?", Gboard suggested a gif of Neal Patrick-Harris' character on "How I Met Your Mother" saying "wazzzuuuupppppp."

Apple just included the Google app in the list of apps that can be used in iMessage but while you can search for and include songs, videos, gifs etc., the swiping or gliding feature is only included in the Gboard app.

The swipe keyboard also works with any other app that requires a keyboard.

Use it in Evernote, Google Drive or mail.

I've become a fan of the Gboard app and my thumbs couldn't be happier.