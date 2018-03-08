Alleged drug dealer indicted for second degree murder in overdose death

A Chattanooga woman has been indicted by the Grand Jury for second degree murder in connection to a deadly overdose in June of 2017.

Matt Lea, spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, says the charge against 37-year-old Sabrena Lynn Laquatra stems from the overdose death of Tyler Hillian on Lakeshore Drive last year.

Lea says the Medical Examiner's report shows Hillian died from a lethal amount of Fentanyl in his system.

Lea says evidence that was gathered during the investigation of Hillian's death identified Laquatra as the person who provided him with the drugs.

"This Fentanyl related overdose death is the first of this type of case to be brought before the Hamilton County Grand Jury," Lea says. "This indictment sends a strong message to drug dealers that they are going to be held accountable for their actions."

