Alleged drug dealer indicted for second degree murder in overdos - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alleged drug dealer indicted for second degree murder in overdose death

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Chattanooga woman has been indicted by the Grand Jury for second degree murder in connection to a deadly overdose in June of 2017.

Matt Lea, spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, says the charge against 37-year-old Sabrena Lynn Laquatra stems from the overdose death of Tyler Hillian on Lakeshore Drive last year.

Lea says the Medical Examiner's report shows Hillian died from a lethal amount of Fentanyl in his system.

Lea says evidence that was gathered during the investigation of Hillian's death identified Laquatra as the person who provided him with the drugs.

"This Fentanyl related overdose death is the first of this type of case to be brought before the Hamilton County Grand Jury," Lea says. "This indictment sends a strong message to drug dealers that they are going to be held accountable for their actions."

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:49 PM EST2018-03-08 22:49:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More

  • Women strike, protest as the world marks Int'l Women's Day

    Women strike, protest as the world marks Int'l Women's Day

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:49 PM EST2018-03-08 22:49:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Women bang pots and pans as shooting slogans during a protest marking the beginning of a 24-hour women strike at the Sol square in Madrid, early Thursday, March 8, 2018. Women in Spain have been called for a 24-hour feminist ...(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Women bang pots and pans as shooting slogans during a protest marking the beginning of a 24-hour women strike at the Sol square in Madrid, early Thursday, March 8, 2018. Women in Spain have been called for a 24-hour feminist ...
    Marches and demonstrations in Asia are kicking off rallies to mark International Women's Day.More
    Marches and demonstrations in Asia are kicking off rallies to mark International Women's Day.More

  • What the Tech? Easier ways to type text messages

    What the Tech? Easier ways to type text messages

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:48 PM EST2018-03-08 22:48:04 GMT

    "Thumb text" and "Text Neck." That's what some doctors are calling the problems they're seeing in more and more patients walking into their clinics.

    More

    "Thumb text" and "Text Neck." That's what some doctors are calling the problems they're seeing in more and more patients walking into their clinics.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.