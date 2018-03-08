Scammers return to Dalton with the old 'You owe money on your power bill' trick

A variation of an old scam is yet again making the rounds in northern Georgia.

Dalton police say the caller claims to be from Georgia Power and tells the person they owe money. Then, they give the potential victim another number to call.

That number, 888-246-4098, is answered by a professional-sounding person claiming to be the billing department, according to police.

Since most people in Dalton are served by Dalton Utilities and not Georgia Power, that should be your first clue something isn't right.

Georgia Power says they will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be Georgia Power and want to verify it's really them, hang up and contact the company's 24-hour customer service line at 888-660-5890, police say.