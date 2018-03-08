Crash claims life of Meigs County man - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crash claims life of Meigs County man

By WRCB Staff
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

An early morning crash I-75 in McMinn County claimed the life of a 33-year-old man Thursday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol's Lt. John Harmon says that a GMC truck driven by Billy. J. Lett of Decatur, TN was traveling north on Interstate 75 when the vehicle left the road, hitting the guardrail.

The truck spun out of control, rolling and then striking a bridge pillar.

Lett was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the THP.

