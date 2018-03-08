Barehands used on ready-to-eat food, dirty kitchens and raw eggs stored over produce found

Inspectors gave nearly two dozen establishments perfect scores this week. But with the good comes the not-so-good, and there were a few places that face some challenges to their food handling techniques and procedures.

The China Cafeteria, 511 Market Street, earned a score of 79 for reasons including a cell phone on prep table, eggs stored above ready-to-eat produce, non-food contact surfaces dirty, owner not able to demonstrate enough food safety knowledge, hand sink blocked, employees making bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food, no toilet paper in restrooms.

The Hungry House at 4427 Highway 58 also scored a 79 for dirty rags sitting on floor, fan covered in dust in kitchen, lack of food safety knowledge, non-food contact surfaces dirty, hand sink blocked, floors, walls and ceilings in poor repair. Corrected to 96.

At the Jenkins Buffet, 4122 Ringgold Road, inspectors gave an 85 for reasons including utensils not properly dried and stored, wiping cloths not stored correctly, dirty kitchen surfaces, improper date marking on food. Corrected to 90.

The McDonald's, 2003 Dayton Blvd. received a score of 85 for several non-food contact surfaces dirty, several food handlers not washing hands after handling dirty towels and utensils and cleaning supplies, dirty floor throughout kitchen, inside drain of dishwasher dirty.

At El Monterrey Mexican, 531 Signal Mountain Road, a score of 85 for ice build-up on shelves in walk-in freezer, wet containers stacked in storage, server hand sink lacked paper towels.

At Harrison Elementary 5637 Highway 58, inspectors gave them an 87 for floors, walls and ceilings in poor repair in most rooms, some large holes that need sealant, doors rusted that need to be sealed, chipping paint, large amount of trash between dumpster and playground fence that needs to be removed, various lights missing covers.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

86 Logan's Roadhouse 3592 Cummings Highway

89 Best of China 4340 Ringgold Road

90 Southside Saloon & Bistro 1301 Chestnut Street

92 Asia Cafe 5210 Brainerd Road

93 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2501 S. Broad Street

95 Chubby's BBQ 3801 Rossville Blvd.

95 Burger King 6404 Ringgold Road

96 Sweeney's Bar-B-Que 5928 Highway 58

97 Guthrie's 1235 Taft Highway

97 Olive Garden 5525 Highway 153

97 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway

98 Fiesta Mexicana 4020 Hixson Pike

98 Zaxby's 9342 Springfield Road

98 Glen Gene Deli 5748 Highway 153

98 McDonald's 6401 Ringgold Road

98 Choo Choo BBQ 3951 Ringgold Road

99 Thai Spice 5910 Reagen Lane

99 Subway 9413 Apison Pike

99 Wildflower Tea Shop 1423 Market Street

99 Buffalo Wild Wings 120 Market Street

100 Red Robin 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Happy Cakes 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Bojangle's 9375 Dayton Pike

100 Domino's 9323 Apison Pike

100 Choo Choo BBQ 6410 Hixson Pike

Hamilton County hotels

100 Holiday Inn Express 4820 Hixson Pike

Hamilton County tattoos/body piercing

100 Main Line Ink 317 E. Main Street

Hamilton County school facilities

89 Orchard Knob Elementary 2000 E. 3 rd Street

Street 93 Normal Park Elementary 1009 N. Mississippi Avenue

94 Alpine Crest Elementary 4700 Stagg Road

99 Battle Academy 1601 Main Street

100 STEM 4501 Amnicola Highway

100 East Brainerd Elementary 7660 Goodwin Road

Hamilton County school cafeterias

92 Normal Park Elementary 1009 N. Mississippi Avenue

93 Sequoyah Vocational School 9517 W. Ridgetrail Road

93 Daisy Elementary School 620 Sequoyah Road

98 Harrison Elementary 5637 Highway 58

98 Soddy Daisy High School 618 Sequoyah Access Road

99 Orchard Knob Elementary 2000 E. 3 rd Street

Street 97 Alpine Crest Elementary 4700 Stagg Road

100 Battle Academy 1601 Main Street

100 STEM School 4501 Amnicola Highway

100 East Brainerd Elementary 7660 Goodwin Road

Catoosa County

100 AMC (Battlefield 10), 1099 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

100 American Legion, 5956 41 Hwy, Ringgold

100 BBQ Shack, 2936 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Boyton Elementary School, 3938 Boyton Dr., Ringgold

100 Cloud Springs Deli, Cloud Springs Rd., Ringgold

91 Cracker Barrel, 50 Biscuit Way, Ringgold

99 KOBE, 2603 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe High School, 1001 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Tiger Creek Elementary School, 134 Rhea McClanahan Dr. Ringgold

Dade County - None

Murray County - None

Walker County

100 Lafayette High School, Round Pond Rd., LaFayette

97 Lafyette Middle School, 419 Roadrunner Blvd., LaFayette

97 Lifestyle Cuisine, 67 Sanford Ln., Flintstone

100 N LaFayette Elementary School, 610 N Duke St., LaFayette

100 Ridgeland High School, 2478 Happy Valley Rd., Rossville

91 Rock Spring Elementary, 375 Hwy 95, Rock Spring

100 Saddle Ridge Elem/Middle, 9858 N Hwy 27, Rock Spring

93 Toki Sushi Inc., 116 W LaFayette Sq, LaFayette

