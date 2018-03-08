Barehands on ready-to-eat food, dirty kitchens and raw eggs stored over produce found

Nearly two dozen establishments earned perfect scores this week by health department inspectors. But with the good comes the not-so-good, and there were a few places that face some challenges to their food handling techniques and procedures.
The China Cafeteria, 511 Market Street, earned a score of 79 for reasons including a cell phone on prep table, eggs stored above ready-to-eat produce, non-food contact surfaces dirty, owner not able to demonstrate enough food safety knowledge, hand sink blocked, employees making bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food, no toilet paper in restrooms.
The Hungry House at 4427 Highway 58 also scored a 79 for dirty rags sitting on floor, fan covered in dust in kitchen, lack of food safety knowledge, non-food contact surfaces dirty, hand sink blocked, floors, walls and ceilings in poor repair. Corrected to 96.
At the Jenkins Buffet, 4122 Ringgold Road, inspectors gave an 85 for reasons including utensils not properly dried and stored, wiping cloths not stored correctly, dirty kitchen surfaces, improper date marking on food. Corrected to 90.
The McDonald's, 2003 Dayton Blvd. received a score of 85 for several non-food contact surfaces dirty, several food handlers not washing hands after handling dirty towels and utensils and cleaning supplies, dirty floor throughout kitchen, inside drain of dishwasher dirty.
At El Monterrey Mexican, 531 Signal Mountain Road, a score of 85 for ice build-up on shelves in walk-in freezer, wet containers stacked in storage, server hand sink lacked paper towels.
At Harrison Elementary 5637 Highway 58, inspectors gave them an 87 for floors, walls and ceilings in poor repair in most rooms, some large holes that need sealant, doors rusted that need to be sealed, chipping paint, large amount of trash between dumpster and playground fence that needs to be removed, various lights missing covers.
Other Hamilton County restaurants
- 86 Logan's Roadhouse 3592 Cummings Highway
- 89 Best of China 4340 Ringgold Road
- 90 Southside Saloon & Bistro 1301 Chestnut Street
- 92 Asia Cafe 5210 Brainerd Road
- 93 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2501 S. Broad Street
- 95 Chubby's BBQ 3801 Rossville Blvd.
- 95 Burger King 6404 Ringgold Road
- 96 Sweeney's Bar-B-Que 5928 Highway 58
- 97 Guthrie's 1235 Taft Highway
- 97 Olive Garden 5525 Highway 153
- 97 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway
- 98 Fiesta Mexicana 4020 Hixson Pike
- 98 Zaxby's 9342 Springfield Road
- 98 Glen Gene Deli 5748 Highway 153
- 98 McDonald's 6401 Ringgold Road
- 98 Choo Choo BBQ 3951 Ringgold Road
- 99 Thai Spice 5910 Reagen Lane
- 99 Subway 9413 Apison Pike
- 99 Wildflower Tea Shop 1423 Market Street
- 99 Buffalo Wild Wings 120 Market Street
- 100 Red Robin 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 100 Happy Cakes 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 100 Bojangle's 9375 Dayton Pike
- 100 Domino's 9323 Apison Pike
- 100 Choo Choo BBQ 6410 Hixson Pike
Hamilton County hotels
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 4820 Hixson Pike
Hamilton County tattoos/body piercing
- 100 Main Line Ink 317 E. Main Street
Hamilton County school facilities
- 89 Orchard Knob Elementary 2000 E. 3rd Street
- 93 Normal Park Elementary 1009 N. Mississippi Avenue
- 94 Alpine Crest Elementary 4700 Stagg Road
- 99 Battle Academy 1601 Main Street
- 100 STEM 4501 Amnicola Highway
- 100 East Brainerd Elementary 7660 Goodwin Road
Hamilton County school cafeterias
- 92 Normal Park Elementary 1009 N. Mississippi Avenue
- 93 Sequoyah Vocational School 9517 W. Ridgetrail Road
- 93 Daisy Elementary School 620 Sequoyah Road
- 98 Harrison Elementary 5637 Highway 58
- 98 Soddy Daisy High School 618 Sequoyah Access Road
- 99 Orchard Knob Elementary 2000 E. 3rd Street
- 97 Alpine Crest Elementary 4700 Stagg Road
- 100 Battle Academy 1601 Main Street
- 100 STEM School 4501 Amnicola Highway
- 100 East Brainerd Elementary 7660 Goodwin Road
Catoosa County
- 100 AMC (Battlefield 10), 1099 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 100 American Legion, 5956 41 Hwy, Ringgold
- 100 BBQ Shack, 2936 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 100 Boyton Elementary School, 3938 Boyton Dr., Ringgold
- 100 Cloud Springs Deli, Cloud Springs Rd., Ringgold
- 91 Cracker Barrel, 50 Biscuit Way, Ringgold
- 99 KOBE, 2603 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 100 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe High School, 1001 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 100 Tiger Creek Elementary School, 134 Rhea McClanahan Dr. Ringgold
Dade County - None
Murray County - None
Walker County
- 100 Lafayette High School, Round Pond Rd., LaFayette
- 97 Lafyette Middle School, 419 Roadrunner Blvd., LaFayette
- 97 Lifestyle Cuisine, 67 Sanford Ln., Flintstone
- 100 N LaFayette Elementary School, 610 N Duke St., LaFayette
- 100 Ridgeland High School, 2478 Happy Valley Rd., Rossville
- 91 Rock Spring Elementary, 375 Hwy 95, Rock Spring
- 100 Saddle Ridge Elem/Middle, 9858 N Hwy 27, Rock Spring
- 93 Toki Sushi Inc., 116 W LaFayette Sq, LaFayette
Whitfield County
- 95 Burger King #821, 1512 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 91 IHop #4401, 1510 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 91 Schlotzskey’s Deli, 1325 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 92 Shoney’s #1249, 1302 W Walnut Ave, Dalton