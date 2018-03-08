Uber Eats launches in Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Uber Eats launches in Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A new meal delivery service is launching Thursday in Chattanooga.

Uber Eats will offer food delivery from more than 70 restaurants in the city, ranging from Terminal Brewhouse, Beast + Barrel Gastro Smokehouse and IL Primo to Champy’s Chicken, The Bitter Alibi, and Puckett’s.

Users can install the free Uber Eats app or visit their website to place orders, which average about 35 minutes in wait times.

Uber Eats is available globally in more than 200 cities. Drivers can earn money, much like the ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft.

Chattanooga residents can enter a promotional code CHATTANOOGAEATS in the app to receive a $5 discount on their first two orders.   

To use the Uber Eats app:

  • Download the app or head to www.UberEATS.com
  • Pick delivery location - Input your address where you’d like your meal delivered
  • Find the perfect meal - Browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type to find exactly what you are craving 
  • Place your order - Pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to the arrive whenever is most convenient for you
  • Track the progress of the delivery - Get updates as your order is prepared and delivered to your destination
