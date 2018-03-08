Uber Eats launches in Chattanooga

A new meal delivery service is launching Thursday in Chattanooga.

Uber Eats will offer food delivery from more than 70 restaurants in the city, ranging from Terminal Brewhouse, Beast + Barrel Gastro Smokehouse and IL Primo to Champy’s Chicken, The Bitter Alibi, and Puckett’s.

Users can install the free Uber Eats app or visit their website to place orders, which average about 35 minutes in wait times.

Uber Eats is available globally in more than 200 cities. Drivers can earn money , much like the ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft.

Chattanooga residents can enter a promotional code CHATTANOOGAEATS in the app to receive a $5 discount on their first two orders.

To use the Uber Eats app: