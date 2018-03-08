UPDATE: State House to consider putting child marriage ban bill back in play

UPDATE: An effort to ban child marriage in Tennessee could get new life Monday, with the Republican-controlled House expected to consider letting a subcommittee weigh reversing its decision to delay action until 2019.

Majority Leader Glen Casada, R-Franklin, who made the motion last week in the Civil Justice Subcommittee to shuttle the bill off for summer study, said he reconsidered after later learning about the number of children who are married to adults in Tennessee.

PREVIOUS STORY: NASHVILLE (AP) - A Republican-led Tennessee House panel has killed a bill to ban child marriage because a socially conservative lobbyist argued it interferes with his state legal challenge of same-sex marriage.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted Wednesday to halt consideration this session of legislation to limit marriage to only people 18 years or older. Republican House Majority Leader Glen Casada requested the delay at the urging of Family Action Council of Tennessee President David Fowler, a lawyer and ex-state senator who is originally from Chattanooga.

Fowler contended that because the bill deals with marriage licenses, it interferes with his lawsuit.

Democratic bill sponsor Rep. Darren Jernigan of Old Hickory called it disgraceful and said he's embarrassed for Tennessee.

Democratic Senate sponsor Jeff Yarbro has said some girls as young as 10 have married adult men in Tennessee.

