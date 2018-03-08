30,000 pairs of Target kids' jeans have been recalled — here's why

Shoppers who purchased a pair of skinny jeans from Target last fall should know that one style is being recalled due to reports of skin cuts and lacerations.

Apparel manufacturer Topson Downs is issuing a recall on 30,000 pairs of its Cat & Jack Girls' Star Studded Skinny Jeans, which were exclusively sold at Target, after consumers reported being injured by tiny metal stars on the jeans, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced .

The small metal stars, which decorate the front bottom of the jeans' legs, have been known to become detached and cause injury. Six cases of the metal stars detaching have already been reported, with five of those cases involving skin lacerations.

The jeans were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from September 2017 through November 2017 in sizes 4–18P. They have the words "Cat & Jack" and "Super Skinny" printed on their inside waistband.

The CPSC suggests consumers immediately stop wearing the recalled jeans, which retailed for about $18, and bring them to a Target store for a full refund.