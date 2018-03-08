RECALL ALERT: Ointment recalled due to failure to meet child-res - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

RECALL ALERT: Ointment recalled due to failure to meet child-resistant closure requirement.

Maximum strength Bacitracin plus ointment with Lidocaine is being recalled due to a failure to meet the child-resistant closure requirement.

It's a violation of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The Lidocaine in the ointment poses a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.

More than 500-thousand tubes have been sold in the U.S.

Customers should immediately place the ointment out of the reach of children and contact United Exchange for a full refund at 888-645-8204 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.firstaidresearch.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

