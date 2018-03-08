Even colder weather settling in Thursday

Good Wednesday. We had a few sneak flurries and sprinkles popping up this morning for a few folks. The southern end of the storm system in the northeast U.S. clipped us allowing for the light wintry mix in some spots. That is the exception, not the rule, however. The main feature of today's weather will be the cooler and windy weather settling in.More
Good Wednesday. We had a few sneak flurries and sprinkles popping up this morning for a few folks. The southern end of the storm system in the northeast U.S. clipped us allowing for the light wintry mix in some spots. That is the exception, not the rule, however. The main feature of today's weather will be the cooler and windy weather settling in.More
Good Tuesday. The morning showers will continue tapering off through the morning. This afternoon will be excellent with sunny skies and a high in the mid 60s. Wednesday we will need to break the jackets back out. We will see temps in the mid to upper 30s when we head out on Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be cool with partly cloudy skies and the high only making it to 51.More
Good Tuesday. The morning showers will continue tapering off through the morning. This afternoon will be excellent with sunny skies and a high in the mid 60s. Wednesday we will need to break the jackets back out. We will see temps in the mid to upper 30s when we head out on Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be cool with partly cloudy skies and the high only making it to 51.More
Good Friday. The rain is now gone, and we are looking at much nicer and drier air settling in for the weekend. With that said, we are still going to have issues with creeks and streams continuing to rise through Saturday afternoon.More
Good Friday. The rain is now gone, and we are looking at much nicer and drier air settling in for the weekend. With that said, we are still going to have issues with creeks and streams continuing to rise through Saturday afternoon.More