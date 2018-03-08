Even colder weather settling in Thursday

Good Thursday. It is even colder this morning. Temps are in the low 30s widespread. We have even seen a few flurries on the Cumberland Plateau. This afternoon we will see skies clearing some with the winds increasing blowing from the WNW at 15-20 mph. Temps this afternoon will only make it into the mid-40s. It may not even get out of the 30s today on the Plateau.

Tonight skies will clear out, winds will decrease, and temps will plunge into the mid to upper 20s. Friday afternoon, however, will sport a nice warm-up climbing into the mid-50s. Keep in mind the average high for this time of year is 61 degrees.

Saturday clouds will build back in with showers developing during the afternoon and evening hours. Temps will be a bit milder ranging from 42 in the morning to 59 in the afternoon. Sunday we will be cloudy with a few showers in the morning, but an area of low pressure will move right through Chattanooga bringing heavy rain late Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be around 1.5".

Next week will be cool and dry. Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny with lows in the low 30s and highs in the low to mid-50s.

David Karnes

