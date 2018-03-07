Jack-knifed tractor trailer causes delays on I-75 Northbound in - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jack-knifed tractor trailer causes delays on I-75 Northbound in Bradley County

Posted: Updated:
By Emily Kulick, Producer
Connect
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Crews are trying to clear a major accident in Bradley County involving a jack-knifed tractor trailer. 

It happened on I-75 northbound at mile marker 16. 

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says traffic is moving slow and the right lanes are blocked. Southbound lanes are not affected at this time. 

It's not clear if there are any injuries involved in the crash and the cause of the crash is being investigated. 

TDOT doesn't expect this wreck to be cleared until 6 am. 

Stay with channel 3 on this developing story. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.