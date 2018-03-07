New visitor monitoring system at Hamilton Co. schools to help with security

Hamilton County Schools are in the process of installing a new visitor monitoring system to ensure school safety.

Every visitor will be scanned in with a government issued id.

The system will scan the id and if the visitor is approved will print a nametag with a photo, date of visit and destination for the visitor to wear around the school. The traditional way of signing in and out of schools will soon be replaced by raptor technologies - a new visitor monitoring system.



Every guest will be required to show a valid identification card to the front desk.



Within seconds it will collect information about the visitor.



“It brings up on the computer automatically their name their address, gives you a clear yes or no,” said Greg Wilkey, Principal of East Side Elementary.



Greg Wilkey, Principal of East Side Elementary, says the system has been in place for about a week.



The first schools to get the updates were East Hamilton Middle and High school, East Side Elementary, the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences Lower School, and Westview elementary.



All Hamilton County Public Schools are scheduled to have the program by the end of April.



“It's another layer of support for that safety so we know exactly who's coming in the building and do they have the right to be here to speak to that child,” said Wilkey.



Yaneli Arreola has a six-year-old daughter who attends east side. She says she is glad Hamilton County is increasing security.



“I think it's a good idea to keep our kids safe so only authorize people can go to our school,” said Yaneli Arreola, parent.



The Raptor system instantly checks the registered sex offender databases in all fifty states to ensure no one on the registry is granted access to campus.



Each school can also create a custom database showing custody issues or banned visitors.



“We can adapt it to be more specific so it's very general in the beginning just let us know if there is an issue that we need to be aware of,” said Wilkey.



If there is a safety concern the system can notify law enforcement by sending a text message and email to those trained to respond.

Hamilton County School board members are also evaluating controlled access doors which will require visitors to be viewed on camera before entering the school.

Those doors will be added over the summer to be used next school year.