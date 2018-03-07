Marion Co. HS student arrested for making verbal threats - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Marion Co. HS student arrested for making verbal threats

By WRCB Staff
MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Officials confirm a teen at Marion County High School was arrested Wednesday for making verbal threats.

Channel 3 is working to gather more details on this arrest. We will keep you updated as we learn more.
 

