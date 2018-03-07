Crime Stoppers: 2014 Murder of Charles Jones

Just over four years ago, Charles Jones was shot and killed on Fagan Street. It was the middle of a Saturday afternoon.

"And we know that a bunch people know about this incident," Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller said. "There were several people that were outside, and we probably know that the suspects have been talking to people."

Witnesses and residents have provided some information, but there is just not yet enough to make an arrest.

Channel 3 has reported in the past how a "no-snitch culture" is letting this killer walk free. This is where a call to Crime Stoppers could be the answer. The people you will talk to are not local, and the line is manned 24-7.

"We never ask for your name, and we never need to know your name because we give you an ID number," Sgt. Miller explained. "And whenever you call back to provide additional details or whenever you're picking up your reward cash, you only use that ID number."

You do not have to know the killer to help. Maybe you have heard something second or third hand, or perhaps you know something about the weapon. Get investigators headed in the right direction.

"There's a possibility that multiple people are involved in this, and what we know is, if one person knows, it's no longer a secret," Miller said. "So, we know these suspects that are involved have been talking and have told people and, guess what? They called the police department. We just need a little bit more information."

Charles Jones was 24-years old, a son and a father, himself.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.