McMinn Co. teacher dismissed for inappropriate communications with student

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

McMinn County school officials have confirmed that a male teacher has been dismissed for inappropriate communications with a female student.

McMinn County High math teacher Chet Fulton is no longer employed by the school district. 

Officials investigated conversations between the teacher and student on the social media site Snapchat.

Although the District Attorney will not file any criminal charges against Fulton, school officials say they will not tolerate inappropriate communications initiated by teachers toward students.

