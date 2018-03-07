Bradley Central Bearettes advance to AAA Semis after crushing Daniel Boone

Bradley Central beat Daniel Boone 56-27 on Wednesday advancing to the AAA State Semifinals on Friday.

The Bearettes started fast with a 12-2 run to open the game. That turned into a 27-13 halftime lead.

Daniel Boone pulled within nine points early in the third quarter but Bradley blew the doors open closing strong.

Bradley's Hannah Lombard led the Bearettes with 13 points. Kentucky signee and Miss AAA Basketball award winner Rhyne Howard finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bearettes (32-0) will now play Houston in the final four Friday at 12:30PM ET inside the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, TN.