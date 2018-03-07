Bald Eagle Struck by Car in Green County

GREEN COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a bald eagle was struck by a car Sunday morning along Highway 11E in the West Greene area of Greene County.

TWRA wildlife officers David Carpenter and Chris Seay responded to the scene, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Greene Co. Sheriff's deputies.

The eagle was not killed, but may have suffered a leg injury. Officer Carpenter transferred the eagle to Officer Joel Hyden who transported it to the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center for treatment.