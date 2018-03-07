Bald Eagle Struck by Car in Green County

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a bald eagle was struck by a car Sunday morning along Highway 11E in the West Greene area of Greene County...More
The University of Tennessee team of John Lambert of Blountville, Tennessee, and Logan Brewster of Maryville, Tennessee, won the largest collegiate fishing tournament of all-time – 273 boats – Saturday at the YETI FLW College Fishing event on Lake Guntersville...More
As the water temperature begin to warm in the early spring, shad start moving into coves and creeks and bass will also begin to follow them into the shallow waters...More
