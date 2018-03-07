What the Tech? MoviePass tracking

If you're a subscriber to MoviePass, you're being followed home.

That's the word we got this week from MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe.

If you're unfamiliar, MoviePass is a $10/month subscription service that allows customers to see one movie per day at the theater.

Since one movie ticket often costs more than the subscription fee, it's millions of customers have suspected there must be a catch.

This week, Lowe told a conference in Hollywood that MoviePass collects an enormous amount of data from its subscribers and that they can watch how you drive from home to the theater and where you go after you leave the theater.

It shouldn't be a surprise to people because the app already uses your GPS location to determine when you're near a theater.

What does come as a surprise is that the app is following you before you leave the house, which means it's probably following you all the time.

What's also troubling is that nowhere in the terms of service and privacy agreement does MoviePass indicate that information is being collected.

MoviePass actually pays full-price for the ticket. Once you show up at the theater and select which movie you want to see, the app puts enough money onto a MoviePass debit card to cover the price of the ticket.

MoviePass has been attempting to work with theater chains for a break in the price of the tickets it purchases and says that, currently, MoviePass subscribers accounts for 6% of all movie tickets purchased.

Lowe indicated to those in attendance that the company is working to use the app to create a 'movie night,' and the location information could be used to recommend restaurants either before or after the show.