Dunlap Police warn business owners of potential scam

The Dunlap Police Department is warning local business owners of a potential scam.

According to a department spokesperson, at least two local businesses have received suspicious phone calls from someone who says they're with the Chamber of Commerce.

The caller inquires about business operations and advises that they are updating their information.

"Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janis Adams Kyser has advised that they are not calling local businesses to update information," a Dunlap Police spokesperson said.

If you receive a suspicious phone call like this, the department reminds you not to release any personal or confidential information to anyone over the phone.