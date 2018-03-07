UPDATE: Officials on track to reopen Bradley County Courthouse by late May

McMinn County school officials have confirmed that a male teacher has been dismissed for inappropriate communications with a female student.More
Chattanooga Police and city officials are working to combat panhandling in the downtown area, and help those in need.More
Adam Harrer sat down with Channel 3 to talk about his experience serving on the jury that decided Walker's case.More
The Bradford pear, a cultivated off-shoot of the Callery pear, isn't structurally sound.More
The man says the giveaway is "more about hope than loss" - and that matchmaking offers have already come in.More
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is using a new concept to improve the split.More
The suit alleges that Cohen has tried to keep Clifford from talking about the relationship as recently as Feb. 27, 2018.More
Police Chief Shane Flynt was suspended with pay last week after WDAM released a video showing Flynt smoking what he implied to be marijuana.More
Charles McKinney was a truck driver with Chattanooga Public Works during the '93 Blizzard.More
According to the arrest affidavit, the general manager of the facility advised Chattanooga Police that one of his employees was caught on camera stealing from residence rooms.More
An Ohio woman says she found a tooth with dried blood on it while eating cashews.More
The airline will offer flights to Destin, FL; Fort Myers, FL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and Savannah, GA.More
Not as many people are eatin' good in the neighborhood these days, so Applebee's is hoping a series of dollar dining dollars and new promotions will turn things around.More
