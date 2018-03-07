Riverpark Pedestrian Bridge to close for repairs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Riverpark Pedestrian Bridge to close for repairs

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Photo Credit: Hamilton Co Gov/ Twitter Photo Credit: Hamilton Co Gov/ Twitter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the Riverpark Pedestrian Bridge will be closed for several days next week for repairs.

The closure will last from Monday, March 12 - Friday, March 16.
 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.