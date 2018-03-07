Riverpark Pedestrian Bridge to close for repairs

The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the Riverpark Pedestrian Bridge will be closed for several days next week for repairs.

The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department would like to inform you that starting Monday (3/12/2018) though Friday (3/16/2018) the pedestrian bridge behind the STEM school / Chattanooga State will be closed for repairs. pic.twitter.com/0xEVkzA0Fc — Hamilton County Gov (@HamCoTN) March 7, 2018

The closure will last from Monday, March 12 - Friday, March 16.

