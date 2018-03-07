Murray Co. Health Department closes early Wednesday

The Murray County Health Department closed early Wednesday due to maintenance problems.

According to the department, an update will be provided on their website as soon as possible. Updates will also be posted on their Facebook , Twitter and Instagram as well.

Murray County Health Dept in Chatsworth, GA has closed this afternoon, Wed, Mar 7, due to maintenance problems. All updates will be posted here and to the North Georgia Health District website at https://t.co/nrG3NmHr82. We apologize for any inconvenience to the public. #GaDPH pic.twitter.com/OUZOMil2lx — North Georgia Health (@NGAHealthDist) March 7, 2018

"We apologize for any inconvenience to the public," a department spokesperson said.