Murray Co. Health Department closes early Wednesday

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Murray County Health Department closed early Wednesday due to maintenance problems.

According to the department, an update will be provided on their website as soon as possible. Updates will also be posted on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well. 

"We apologize for any inconvenience to the public," a department spokesperson said.

