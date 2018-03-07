ONLY ON 3: Juror in Woodmore bus crash trial talks about deliberations

As Johnthony Walker waits to find out his sentence in the Woodmore bus crash next month, we're learning more about how jurors decided his fate.

Adam Harrer sat down with Channel 3 to talk about his experience serving on the jury that decided Walker's case.

Harrer had never served on a jury and doesn't remember hearing about the Woodmore bus crash before being plucked from his life in Clarksville, Tennessee to decide Walker's fate.

It's a task he took seriously.

"We had to go through and figure out what testimony did we believe the most, what testimony did we think just didn't make sense to us. You know, did the state prove their case?" Harrer told Channel 3.

Ten hours, 12 jurors and one verdict for each count.

Harrer said those hours were full of hard conversations between Clarksville residents charged with deciding if a Chattanooga bus driver killed six children.

He said Walker's own testimony weighed on him.

"I think we believed that he was affected no matter how much people want to villainize and things like that. We know that he was affected by what happened. He knew the kids," he added.

Harrer said the group focused on the law, the proof and the evidence separating those things from the emotional impact the case was having on Walker, the victims and their families.

"We read over those definitions for each category of the charge ad nauseam, but that's important because that's what you're basing your verdicts off of, what the definitions are," he said.

Harrer said the group chose lesser charges on some counts because prosecutors did not prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Days later, he still believes it was the right decision.

"Everybody has to go home and sleep at night with the decisions that they make, whether it's for the top charge or not guilty, everybody has to go home and sleep soundly," he said.

As he returns to the routing of life, Harrer said he continues to think of the families who lost children in the crash.

He didn't get to talk to them but watched their interviews with Channel 3 closely.

"They didn't judge what the verdicts were. It's just that they felt like they got justice," he said.

Harrer was one of 16 jurors to hear the case and one of 12 to decide on a verdict.

Jurors were not allowed to watch TV or read newspapers during the trial.

Harrer said he did read up on the case when it was over, but only the coverage of the trial.

He said he only wants to know the evidence presented in court so he can continue to stand by the jury's verdict.