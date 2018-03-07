The Salvation Army food pantry running low, donations needed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The Salvation Army food pantry running low, donations needed

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Salvation Army is in dire need of food donations.

"The Salvation Army food pantry workers alerted administration it is barely capable of putting together complete food boxes for a family," Salvation Army Director of Marketing and Development Kimberly George said.

Sara Bennett of Social Services for the Salvation Army added that they barely have enough food to make a food box.

"We have odds and ends but barely enough to put together a food box," Sara Bennett of Social Services for The Salvation Army explained. "We desperately need the community to donate food!"

The Salvation Army is asking the public to donate non-perishable food items. The most needed items are: 

  • Canned meat of any type:  Tuna, chicken, spam, etc. 
  • Tuna/Chicken Helper/Hamburger Helper
  • Hearty canned soup:  Chili, ravioli, beef stew, chicken noodle, etc. 
  • Peanut butter and jelly
  • Macaroni and Cheese 
  • Instant Potatoes and/or rice side dishes 
  • Dry milk-Evaporated milk 
  • Grits or oatmeal
  • Pancake mix and syrup

You can find a full list of items needed by visiting The Salvation Army's website.

Donations can be brought to The Salvation Army located at 822 McCallie Avenue. You can also drop them off Monday - Friday from 8:30 am -4:30 pm at the Social Services Office located at 2140 East 28th Street.

