Barbie releases new dolls to mark International Women's Day

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyMore
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyMore
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carMore
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesMore
The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticismMore
House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum importsMore
Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.More
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseMore
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsMore
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowMore
The Bradford pear, a cultivated off-shoot of the Callery pear, isn't structurally sound.More
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is using a new concept to improve the split.More
Police Chief Shane Flynt was suspended with pay last week after WDAM released a video showing Flynt smoking what he implied to be marijuana.More
The suit alleges that Cohen has tried to keep Clifford from talking about the relationship as recently as Feb. 27, 2018.More
The man says the giveaway is "more about hope than loss" - and that matchmaking offers have already come in.More
Charles McKinney was a truck driver with Chattanooga Public Works during the '93 Blizzard.More
According to the arrest affidavit, the general manager of the facility advised Chattanooga Police that one of his employees was caught on camera stealing from residence rooms.More
Not as many people are eatin' good in the neighborhood these days, so Applebee's is hoping a series of dollar dining dollars and new promotions will turn things around.More
A McMinn County man has died after he was stabbed in a domestic argument.More
You've seen those beautiful, white flowering white trees all around, right? They're called Bradford Pears, and they're terrible for our ecosystem.More
