Barbie releases new dolls to mark International Women's Day

Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators

Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case

Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.

House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticism

Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policies

A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his car

Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy

Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP). Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation p...

SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Justice Elena Kagan recalled the moment 30 years ago when her boss looked at her "as though I must have lost my mind.".

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan participates in a question and answer program about her time sitting on the high court at the Chicago-Kent College of Law, in Chicago.

Life-ending drugs not allowed at government-run homes for veterans in California and others states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths.

(AP Photo by Julie Watson). HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018-In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo Air Force veteran Ed Warren, 82, and his wife, Jac Warren, 81, pose for a photo while visiting San Diego, to attend the Democrats' annual co...

Another nor'easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week's storm.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

Another nor'easter threatens communities up and down the East Coast.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

An aggrieved harness-racing bettor is seeking to recoup more than $31,000 in losses in an unusual lawsuit alleging racketeering and fraud on the part of the trainer whose horse outraced the bettor's picks but later was found to have been illegally doped.

An aggrieved harness-racing bettor is seeking to recoup more than $31,000 in losses in an unusual lawsuit alleging racketeering and fraud on the part of the trainer whose horse outraced the bettor's picks but later...

(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2013, file photo, letters spell out Meadowlands over top the new grandstand at the race track in East Rutherford, N.J. The CEO of Meadowlands, Jeff Gural, has been among the leaders in harness racing ...

Lawyers for white nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour efforts and Ohio State University have notified a federal judge that the lawsuit for Spencer is being withdrawn.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, white nationalist Richard Spencer speaks at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Spencer plans to speak March 5, 2018, at Michigan State University, but the rest of his...

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...

Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was a rising star for Democrats in the red state of Tennessee, but she went into freefall with an affair and guilty plea.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announces her resignation Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Barry resigned after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the city while carrying on an extramarital affair wit...

A trailblazing film director. A snowboarding champion. A pioneering mathematician for NASA. An iconic artist. Barbie is marking International Women's Day by honoring some of the inspiring women of the present and the past.

The brand announced on Tuesday — a day before International Women's day — that it has chosen 17 modern-day and historic role models to honor with a doll in their likeness.

The 14 new honorees of the brand's "Shero" program include: Patty Jenkins , director of "Wonder Woman;" Chloe Kim , who won an Olympic gold medal in snowboarding last month at age 17; Bindi Irwin, the Australian conservationist; and British boxing champion Nicola Adams , among others.