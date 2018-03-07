Truck spills load of Busch beer on Florida highway after wreck - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Truck spills load of Busch beer on Florida highway after wreck


By NBC News
Photo Credit: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
MIAMI (NBC) -

A tractor-trailer carrying a full load of Busch beer spilled its cargo all over a Florida highway during a wreck.

The truck was involved in the crash on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County in Florida's Panhandle.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted photos on Facebook of the spilled suds and the overturned truck.

"Thankfully only minor injuries which were treated on scene but the beer didn't fare so well," the post read.

