Free smoke alarms to be given away this weekend

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN

The Chattanooga Fire Department, partnering with the American Red Cross, will team up to distribute free smoke alarms to homes in the Highland Park area of Chattanooga this weekend.

The smoke alarms will be distributed Saturday, March 10, 2018, starting at 10:00am at Chattanooga Parks & Recreation  Center at 1102 South Watkins Street.

Firefighters and Red Cross volunteers will canvass the neighborhood, knocking on each door and offering to install smoke alarms, test existing smoke alarms to ensure that they work, or install fresh batteries if needed. Fire safety materials are also distributed for educational purposes. 

The public safety campaign is designed to save lives and coincides with the semi-annual time change. It also serves as a reminder as clocks are changed forward one hour, it's a good time to also put fresh batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.   

