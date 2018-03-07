Schools, roads close after water main break outside Atlanta - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Schools, roads close after water main break outside Atlanta

Posted: Updated:

DORAVILLE, GA (AP) - A massive water main break has sent water gushing into neighborhoods near Atlanta, flooding a major highway, closing businesses miles away and prompting more than 100 schools to close in one of Georgia's largest counties.

DeKalb County said in a Wednesday morning statement that the break occurred in a 48-inch transmission main in the Doraville area, just northeast of Atlanta.

Officials say the county's water plant is experiencing low pressure and they're asking residents to conserve water.

WSB-TV reports water has been flowing into Buford Highway - a major artery through metro Atlanta - since before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Pictures published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed cars and buildings surrounded by water.

DeKalb County schools, Georgia's third-largest school system, said all of its schools - more than 100 - were sending children home Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.