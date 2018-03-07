Mississippi police chief resigns after video goes viral

Volunteers from 57 Tennessee counties are being honored this weekend during the 10th annual Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards in Franklin.More
The suit alleges that Cohen has tried to keep Clifford from talking about the relationship as recently as Feb. 27, 2018.More
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is using a new concept to improve the split.More
Charles McKinney was a truck driver with Chattanooga Public Works during the '93 Blizzard.More
According to the arrest affidavit, the general manager of the facility advised Chattanooga Police that one of his employees was caught on camera stealing from residence rooms.More
Police Chief Shane Flynt was suspended with pay last week after WDAM released a video showing Flynt smoking what he implied to be marijuana.More
Not as many people are eatin' good in the neighborhood these days, so Applebee's is hoping a series of dollar dining dollars and new promotions will turn things around.More
A McMinn County man has died after he was stabbed in a domestic argument.More
The sheriff's office and school district agreed to add a second armed officer to Walker Valley High School and Bradley Central.More
You've seen those beautiful, white flowering white trees all around, right? They're called Bradford Pears, and they're terrible for our ecosystem.More
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a South Pittsburg man, charging him with criminal homicide.More
