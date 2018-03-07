A cooler weather pattern is in place

Good Wednesday. We had a few sneak flurries and sprinkles popping up this morning for a few folks. The southern end of the storm system in the northeast U.S. clipped us allowing for the light wintry mix in some spots. That is the exception, not the rule, however. The main feature of today's weather will be the cooler and windy weather settling in.More
Good Tuesday. The morning showers will continue tapering off through the morning. This afternoon will be excellent with sunny skies and a high in the mid 60s. Wednesday we will need to break the jackets back out. We will see temps in the mid to upper 30s when we head out on Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be cool with partly cloudy skies and the high only making it to 51.More
Good Friday. The rain is now gone, and we are looking at much nicer and drier air settling in for the weekend. With that said, we are still going to have issues with creeks and streams continuing to rise through Saturday afternoon.More
The Bradford pear, a cultivated off-shoot of the Callery pear, isn't structurally sound.More
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is using a new concept to improve the split.More
Charles McKinney was a truck driver with Chattanooga Public Works during the '93 Blizzard.More
According to the arrest affidavit, the general manager of the facility advised Chattanooga Police that one of his employees was caught on camera stealing from residence rooms.More
Police Chief Shane Flynt was suspended with pay last week after WDAM released a video showing Flynt smoking what he implied to be marijuana.More
Not as many people are eatin' good in the neighborhood these days, so Applebee's is hoping a series of dollar dining dollars and new promotions will turn things around.More
A McMinn County man has died after he was stabbed in a domestic argument.More
The sheriff's office and school district agreed to add a second armed officer to Walker Valley High School and Bradley Central.More
You've seen those beautiful, white flowering white trees all around, right? They're called Bradford Pears, and they're terrible for our ecosystem.More
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a South Pittsburg man, charging him with criminal homicide.More
