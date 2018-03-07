A cooler weather pattern is in place - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A cooler weather pattern is in place

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Wednesday.  We had a few sneak flurries and sprinkles popping up this morning for a few folks.  The southern end of the storm system in the northeast U.S. clipped us allowing for the light wintry mix in some spots.  That is the exception, not the rule, however.  The main feature of today's weather will be the cooler and windy weather settling in.  Today we will only climb into the upper 40s (maybe 50 in Chattanooga) with some clouds.  Winds will continue from the NW at 10-20 mph adding an extra bite to the air.

Thursday will be even colder.  We start in the upper 20s and low 30s.  We will only warm to 49 with skies remaining partly cloudy.  The average high is 60 degrees for this time of year.

Friday will start very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.  We will moderate a bit, though, in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs returning to the mid 50s.

The weekend will see milder temps with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s as southerly winds return a warmer flow of air.  That's good news as we will see another system bringing more rain to the area.  We will start to see showers developing Saturday afternoon, and they will increase as we move into Saturday night.  Saturday night through Sunday early afternoon we can expect periods of heavy rain.  I would expect 2+" Saturday night through Sunday morning with some showers possibly lingering into Sunday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY:

  • 8am... Mostly Cloudy, 38
  • Noon...Partly Cloudy, 43
  • 5pm... Partly Cloudy, 50
