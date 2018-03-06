Bradley Central star Rhyne Howard wins Miss Basketball 2018

Bradley Central girls basketball star Rhyne Howard was named the 2018 Class AAA Miss Basketball of the year Tuesday night.

The senior has started all 32 games this season for the Bearettes, and is the leading scoring averaging 22.5 points per game.

Bradley Central is set to face Daniel Boone Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the AAA State Tournament at 2:15 ET.

Your 2018 AAA Miss Basketball is @howard_rhyne pic.twitter.com/aZ2dANvrfZ — Bradley Bearettes (@BC_Bearettes) March 7, 2018

Below is a list of all of the winners for all five classifications.

2018 MR. AND MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Miss Basketball

Ashton Hulme, University School of Jackson

Division II-AA Miss Basketball

Sydni Harvey, Brentwood Academy

Class A Miss Basketball

Courtney Pritchett, Pickett County

Class AA Miss Basketball

Akira Levy, Upperman

Class AAA Miss Basketball

Rhyne Howard, Bradley Central

Division II-A Mr. Basketball

Keon Johnson, The Webb School

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball

Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy

Class A Mr. Basketball

Caden Mills, Van Buren County

Class AA Mr. Basketball

Kadrion Johnson, Marshall County

Class AAA Mr. Basketball

Tyler Harris, Cordova