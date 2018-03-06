Bradley Central star Rhyne Howard wins Miss Basketball 2018

Bradley Central girls basketball star Rhyne Howard was named the 2018 Class AAA Miss Basketball of the year Tuesday night.More
The Tennessee Vols swept Coach of the Year, Player of the Year, and Sixth Man of the Year at the SEC Men's Basketball postseason awards Tuesday.More
The Tyner Rams are headed to the AA State Tournament thanks to their 68-42 win over Upperman Monday night.More
