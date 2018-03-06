UPDATE: CPD identifies suspect in Tuesday night shooting

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have released the name of the suspect in Tuesday night's shooting.

According to Chattanooga Police, 33-year-old Clinnita S Chambliss, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment.

Officers responded to a person shot call Tuesday night just after 6:00 pm in the 600 block of W 13th Street Court.

Police met the victim, 23-year-old Briana Smith, at an area hospital. Smith was suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Investigators were able to determine that the shooting resulted from a verbal disorder between two individuals," Chattanooga Police PIO Rob Simmons said.

Smith was able to provide officers with the information they needed to locate Chambliss and take her into custody.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating this shooting.

PREVIOUS STORY:

