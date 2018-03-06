Suspect in custody after shooting woman in Westside community - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in custody after shooting woman in Westside community

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Police say one person is in custody following a shooting on Chattanooga's Westside community Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly after 6:00pm at 634 West 13th Street Court.

Police say a female was shot by another female.

The victim's condition is not life-threatening.

The suspect is in custody.

No names have been released at this time.

