Dating app Bumble banning photos of guns from user profiles

The popular dating app Bumble announced Monday that they are banning photos of guns from any user photos in the wake of a series of mass shooting over the last few months.

"Bumble was founded with safety in mind," the company said in a statement. "From the start, our mission has been to build a social network rooted in respect and kindness."

Bumble now joins a list of companies that have spoken out following the deadly shooting last month in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. Nearly 30 million people use the app, which has also banned hate speech and inappropriate sexual content in the past.

"Online behavior can both mirror and predict how people treat each other in the real world," the company said. "Bumble has a responsibility to our users and a larger goal to encourage accountability offline."

Read more from WGAL's website .