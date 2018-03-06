UPDATE: Train and tractor trailer collide on Wauhatchie Pike

A train and tractor trailer have collided on Wauhatchie Pike Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 1000 block around 4:40 p.m.

Officials confirm no one has been injured.

Details of what led to the collision are under investigation.

Our crew on the scene says the semi was carrying paper towels and toilet paper, which has been scattered across the area of the crash.

