UPDATE: Train and tractor trailer collide on Wauhatchie Pike - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Train and tractor trailer collide on Wauhatchie Pike

Posted: Updated:
Photo by Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell. Photo by Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell.
Photo by Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell. Photo by Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A train and tractor trailer have collided on Wauhatchie Pike Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 1000 block around 4:40 p.m.

Officials confirm no one has been injured.

Details of what led to the collision are under investigation.

Our crew on the scene says the semi was carrying paper towels and toilet paper, which has been scattered across the area of the crash.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.