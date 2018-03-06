25 years later, how nurses and truck drivers went to work in the '93 Blizzard

For many, the snow was fun, a good time, an excuse to play hookey from work. But for those that work round the clock hours such as nurses and truck drivers, it was quite the experience.

Charles McKinney was a truck driver with Chattanooga Public Works during the '93 Blizzard.

"I said we don't have anything with four wheel drive, so they sent a truck to come get me, and got me, went into work. They loaded up my truck, gave me two workers with shovels and off we went," says McKinney.

His boss at the time, called him before the sun came up that Saturday morning on March 13, 1993. McKinney says no sand or salt had been laid prior to the snow arriving. His crew went to work, spreading nearly eight thousand pounds of salt from Moore road to Old Mission Road. The snow was only half the battle. The equipment they used wasn't built for such a snow storm.

McKinney adds, "Most people drive with one hand. You literally have to be at 10 and 2. And it was straight shift. All the trucks were straight shift, and you had to go slow, so the people behind you could lay the salt and sand."

McKinney says he worked for thirty six hours straight before returning home. Across town, Cindy Hindmon worked as a nurse at Erlanger and didn't have a way to get to work.

"I knew I had to work Saturday and Sunday, and I called in, and I'm like, 'I don't think I can get there', and they said, 'well we're coming to get you,'" says Hindmon.

She says it usually took her 20 minutes to get to work. The truck that picked her up made several trips picking up more staff.

"It took about two and a half hours to get to the hospital. I just packed an overnight bag, because I knew I was going to work Sunday too, I thought I might as well just spend the night," adds Hindmon.

She says the staff was small, but they got the job done. Cindy adds, "There were a lot of people at the hospital that couldn't make it. I mean, I wouldn't have if they wouldn't have come and got me."

The Erlanger Chief Safety Officer says they don't know of any protocols that changed for nurses or physicians during or since the Blizzard of '93.

