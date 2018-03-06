Man dies after stepson stabs him during a domestic argument

A McMinn County man has died after he was stabbed in a domestic argument.

55-year-old Raymond D McDermott was found deceased at his home on County Road 162 near Niota around 10:30 pm Monday, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy explained.

Following an investigation, based upon evidence and witness statements from present family members, it was determined that McDermott had been involved in a physical altercation with his stepson, 33-year-old Jules O. Moore, who also lived at the address.

“It appears that the altercation turned violent,” Sheriff Joe Guy said. “Mr. McDermott sustained two stab wounds and died as a result if his injuries."

Moore was booked on second-degree murder charges into the McMinn Co Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing.