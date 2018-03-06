New clear bag policy this season at Finley Stadium

Finley Stadium will have new rules when it comes to what you can and can not bring into the stadium for games this year.

Anyone wishing to visit this season will need to follow the stadium's new clear bag policy. Officials say the policy is for everyone's safety.

"Well I think due to just the way our world is now with people coming and going into public spaces, sadly we just have to be on top of that," said Sean McDaniel, CFC General Manager.

Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) General Manager Sean McDaniel explains from now on any bag entering Finley Stadium, must be clear and no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

Fans are allowed a small clutch purse no bigger than 4 by 6 inches.

"If it's something that you might question bringing into a stadium, don't bring it in at all," said McDaniel.

Finley officials say exceptions will be made for diaper and medical bags.

"All bags are subject to search even if it's a clear bag, we can still search it," said Sydney Rubin, Finley Stadium.

The CFC will have approved bags for sale at each game, along with police presence.

"They'll have vehicles visible to fans," said McDaniel.

Other prohibited items:

Alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles and coolers.

Outside food, snacks and beverages

Radios without headphones

Open umbrellas

Video cameras, professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or pockets

Weapons of any kind, including pocketknives

Selfie sticks, artificial noisemakers

"They (selfie sticks) can be distracting to everybody else. You've got to think about the people behind you and people in front of you," said Rubin. " You can hit somebody with that selfie stick, you never know the crazy things that can happen."

