Applications open to attend Cleveland PD's 3rd Youth Police Academy Classes

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Photo Credit: Cleveland Police Photo Credit: Cleveland Police
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

The Cleveland Police Department is hosting its 3rd Youth Police Academy Classes.

The classes are for children ages 9-14.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see the city of Cleveland's specialized units, which include K-9, SWAT and Bomb. In addition, they will get to meet the detectives and criminal investigators, as well as hear stories from officers about what they do.

The classes will be held in June and July at the Cleveland Police Services Building.

Classes will last from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm, and lunch will be provided each day.

Here are the dates for the classes:

  • 1st Class: June 4th - June 7th (ages 12-14)
  • 2nd Class June 18th - June 20th (ages 9-14)
  • 3rd Class July 9th – July 12th (age 12-14) 

Please email Sgt. Evie West or Community Officer Jennifer Samples for an application or additional information.

All applications must be submitted by April 13, 2018. 

