Oreo is giving away free candy bars for National Oreo Day

Tuesday is National Oreo Day, so what better what to celebrate than a free Oreo candy bar?

To claim your free Oreo bar, all you have to do is go to the company’s website and fill out a form that includes your mailing address. Later this month, Oreo will send you a coupon if you’re eligible for a free Oreo bar.

Sounds simple, right? There’s just one catch. Oreo said they will only give the coupon to the first million (yes, million) people who complete the form .

The candy bar is a combination of Oreo cookie pieces and vanilla cream filling encased in Milka European chocolate candy. They were previously a limited holiday release in 2016 before becoming a permanent offering last year.